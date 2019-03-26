The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 24, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher : iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Run Away by Harlan Coben – 9781538748480 – (Grand Central…
iBook charts for week ending March 24, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books
1. Run Away by Harlan Coben – 9781538748480 – (Grand Central Publishing)
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Celtic Empire by Clive Cussler & Dirk Cussler – 9780735219007 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. Lethal by Sandra Brown – 9781455501489 – (Grand Central Publishing)
5. The Hypnotist’s Love Story by Liane Moriarty – 9781101584989 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. The First Lady by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9781538714928 – (Grand Central Publishing)
7. The Tyrant by Penelope Sky – 9781386878681 – (Penelope Sky)
8. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)
9. The Hookup Handbook by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)
10. Bad Blood by John Carreyrou – 9781524731663 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
