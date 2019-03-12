The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 10, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher : iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis – 9781400209613 – (HarperCollins…

iBook charts for week ending March 10, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis – 9781400209613 – (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. Cemetery Road by Greg Iles – 9780062824639 – (William Morrow)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Malta Exchange by Steve Berry – 9781250140272 – (St. Martin’s Press)

5. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

6. Silent Night by Danielle Steel – 9780399179396 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Never Tell by Lisa Gardner – 9781524742096 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

10. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798635 – (Random House Publishing Group)

____

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.