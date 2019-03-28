‘The Big Bang Theory’ passes a big TV milestone

202
When "The Big Bang Theory" began production on its 276th episode on Wednesday, it became the longest-running multicamera sitcom in American TV history, according to Warner Brothers. (Courtesy ABC)

(LOS ANGELES) — When “The Big Bang Theory” began production on its 276th episode on Wednesday, it became the longest-running multicamera sitcom in American TV history, according to Warner Brothers.

The previous record of 275 belonged to “Cheers.”

For the record, the longest-running live-action sitcom of any kind is “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” which aired 435 episodes from 1952-1966. The king of the hill, with 657 episodes, however, is “The Simpsons.”

“The Big Bang Theory” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with the one-hour series finale airing May 16.

