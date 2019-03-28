Spirit Airlines introduces ‘Dumbo’ plane to celebrate release of live-action Disney film

Spirit Airlines recently debuted a plane from its fleet that commemorates the March 29 release of Dumbo. The Airbus 321 is wrapped with everyone’s favorite big-eared elephant floating among the clouds.

(DETROIT) — If you ever wanted to see an elephant fly in real life, now is your chance.

The décor of the aircraft coincides with the release of the Tim Burton-directed, live-action telling of the classic tale, which stars Danny DeVito and Colin Farrell.

“This special addition to our fleet is another opportunity to surprise and delight our valued guests and showcase Spirit’s fun, friendly service,” said Bobby Schroeter, Spirit Airlines’ vice president of sales and marketing, in a release.

Spirit also released a time-lapse video, showing the plane being wrapped in its colorful new look.

Keep your eye to the sky for the plane, which will be traveling to various locations around the United States over the next few weeks to celebrate Dumbo.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

