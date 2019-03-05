‘Magic Mike The Musical’ producers are looking for a few good men

The producers of the Broadway musical based on the hit Channing Tatum male stripper movie Magic Mike are looking for more than a few good men to shake their moneymakers onstage.

Trip Cullman, Magic Mike The Musical‘s director, said in a statement, “We are looking for actors who can surprise and dazzle us in that same unprecedented way. We are especially open to men of any race, ethnicity or creed as long as they are that elusive unicorn who can act, dance and sing brilliantly. So that should be easy!”

The casting call is searching for “phenomenal actors, dancers and singers” between the ages of 18-30 who are in “excellent physical shape.”

If you’re interested, send your headshot, height, weight, contact info and a video audition to casting@magicmikebroadway.com.

That video audition must consist of a link to a YouTube video that features you singing a “pop/rock song … not longer than one minute … with piano accompaniment.” You also have to perform a “brief contemporary or hip-hop dance no longer than two minutes in length that shows off your athleticism, technique and any special skills (gymnastics, tumbling, etc).”

Oh, and the producers were sure to include this warning: “Please do not send any tapes that include nudity.”

Magic Mike The Musical, is being coproduced by Tatum, along with Steven Soderbergh and Gregory Jacobs, who, respectively, directed both the original film and Magic Mike: XXL.

The production will preview at Boston’s newly refurbished Emerson Colonial Theatre starting on Saturday November 30, 2019, and run from Sunday, December 15 through January 5, 2020, before a Broadway engagement.

