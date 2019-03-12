Kevin Hart lands his first Netflix comedy special

On Monday, the comedian announced he's landed his first-ever Netflix comedy special titled Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.

(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is bouncing back in a major way after his controversial Oscar bow-out.

On Monday, the comedian announced he’s landed his first-ever Netflix comedy special titled Kevin Hart: Irresponsible. In a new Instagram post, Hart shared the news.

“Mark your calendars damn it,” he captioned a video teaser of the announcement. “My Comedy special will be dropping on April 2nd on Netflix. I can’t wait….Let’s gooooooo #Irresponsible.”

According to Vulture, the special was taped during a sold-out show at the O2 Arena in London as one of the stops for Hart’s current Irresponsible Tour.

Even with his recent Oscar controversy, in which Hart decided to step down as host after he was asked to apologize for decade old homophobic tweets, the comedian has been staying pretty busy.

In addition to the special, Hart is producing FX’s upcoming comedy series starring Lil Dicky as well as a live-action Monopoly movie. This is, of course, in addition to working on a sequel to the hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opposite his buddy and sometime social media sparring partner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

