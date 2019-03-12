Howard Stern is No. 1 – on Amazon best-seller list

202
By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 4:27 pm 03/12/2019 04:27pm
FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, Howard Stern speaks at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland. The shock jock’s “Howard Stern Comes Again” will be published May 14, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday. It’s his first book in more than 20 years, and was No. 1 on Amazon.com within hours of its announcement. Stern’s previous books, “Private Parts” and “Miss America,” both spent months on The New York Times’ bestseller list. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Howard Stern fans are clearly up for his new book.

The shock jock’s “Howard Stern Comes Again” will be published May 14, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday. It’s his first book in more than 20 years and was No. 1 on Amazon.com within hours of its announcement. Stern’s previous books, “Private Parts” and “Miss America,” both spent months on The New York Times’ best-seller list.

The publisher didn’t immediately provide details about the new book. Since the 1990s, Stern has divorced and remarried. He also logged hours of interviews with a pre-presidential Donald Trump that became newsmakers in 2016. Trump spoke crudely about his daughter, Ivanka, and about Kim Kardashian. He acknowledged that he had initially supported the Iraq War, but as a candidate insisted he always opposed it.

