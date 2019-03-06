Girl power! Fandango says ‘Captain Marvel’ is its biggest advance ticket seller since ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Movie ticket company Fandango says the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel -- opening on Friday -- is on track to be its biggest advance ticket seller since last year's Avengers: Infinity War.

There’s a reason, says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Fans can’t wait to experience the nostalgic ‘90s vibe of the film, and to see Brie Larson as one of the most powerful and relatable superheroes we’ve seen on the big screen.”

Fandango polled 1,000 of its users about what they’re most anticipating about the film:

• 98% are looking forward to seeing how Captain Marvel connects to the ongoing Avengers storyline

• 92% are looking forward to the movie’s ’90s setting.

• 75% are looking forward to seeing the “de-aging” process used on Samuel L. Jackson to portray a younger Nick Fury and on Clark Gregg as rookie Agent Coulson.

Fandango also released an exclusive new Captain Marvel clip with Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Clark Gregg, hosted by directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, as part of the site’s popular “Director’s Scene Breakdown” series on YouTube.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.

