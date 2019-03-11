‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 trailer sets viewing record for HBO shows

The trailer for the show's eighth and final season was viewed 81 million times in the first 24 hours of its release last Tuesday -- an all-time record for any HBO show across digital platforms, according to Deadline.

(LOS ANGELES) — Despite having to wait two years for a new Game of Thrones episode, fans are still as passionate as ever.

The previous record-holder was the GoT season 7 trailer, with 61 million hits over that same 24-hour period. The new trailer has over 42 million views on YouTube alone as of Sunday night.

Meanwhile, HBO has revealed the run-times for the first two episodes of the series’ final season, so you can perfectly schedule your DVR. The premiere on Sunday, April 14 will be 54 minutes, while the second episode on April 21 will be 58 minutes.

