AP Top Entertainment News at 10:09 p.m. EST

Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, expected to recover John Mayer launches foundation focused on veterans Celine’s Slimane unveils 70s show in Paris as Balmain rebels Jordyn Woods: ‘I’m not a homewrecker’ in Kardashian brouhaha…
Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, expected to recover
John Mayer launches foundation focused on veterans
Celine’s Slimane unveils 70s show in Paris as Balmain rebels
Jordyn Woods: ‘I’m not a homewrecker’ in Kardashian brouhaha
Trump claims Cohen book transcript would prove ex-aide lied
When music producers are accused of being predators
Nielsen estimates about 16 million watched Michael Cohen
Aretha Franklin complained about missing money before death
Foundation of Prince’s second wife to honor him at gala
HBO CEO Plepler exits in wake of AT&T acquisition
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.