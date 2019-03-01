202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:09 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 12:00 am 03/01/2019 12:00am
Share

Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, expected to recover

John Mayer launches foundation focused on veterans

Celine’s Slimane unveils 70s show in Paris as Balmain rebels

Jordyn Woods: ‘I’m not a homewrecker’ in Kardashian brouhaha

Trump claims Cohen book transcript would prove ex-aide lied

When music producers are accused of being predators

Nielsen estimates about 16 million watched Michael Cohen

Aretha Franklin complained about missing money before death

Foundation of Prince’s second wife to honor him at gala

HBO CEO Plepler exits in wake of AT&T acquisition

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!