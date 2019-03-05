AP Top Entertainment News at 11:28 p.m. EST

R. Kelly tells CBS ‘I didn’t do this stuff’ in interview Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win Forbes names Kylie Jenner youngest self-made billionaire Michael Jackson’s legacy clouded by dark documentary…
R. Kelly tells CBS ‘I didn’t do this stuff’ in interview
Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win
Forbes names Kylie Jenner youngest self-made billionaire
Michael Jackson’s legacy clouded by dark documentary
Kelsea Ballerini to become Opry’s newest, youngest member
Chanel runway in the sky: VIPs weep at Lagerfeld’s last show
Hello Kitty to make her big screen debut
Review: Weezer’s ‘Black Album’ mocks, shocks and knocks
Monster win gives ‘Masked Singer’ strong finish for Fox
Ken Burns Prize for Film to honor documentaries
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.