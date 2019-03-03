AP Top Entertainment News at 4:40 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press March 3, 2019 12:00 am 03/03/2019 12:00am
‘How to Train Your Dragon’ stays No. 1, ‘Madea’ a strong 2nd

Ian McKellen has apologized for remarks about Spacey, Singer

Khloe Kardashian absolves Woods of homewrecking, not pain

Grace Jones rocks Zendaya show as Valentino gets ovation

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ compromise offered to small theaters

Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for $50 million in defamation suit

50 years after it opened, Alabama music studio plans a party

Nathaniel Taylor, who played Rollo on ‘Sanford and Son’ dies

Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, expected to recover

John Mayer launches foundation focused on veterans

