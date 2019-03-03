AP Top Entertainment News at 4:40 p.m. EST

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ stays No. 1, ‘Madea’ a strong 2nd Ian McKellen has apologized for remarks about Spacey, Singer Khloe Kardashian absolves Woods of homewrecking, not pain Grace Jones rocks Zendaya show as…
‘How to Train Your Dragon’ stays No. 1, ‘Madea’ a strong 2nd
Ian McKellen has apologized for remarks about Spacey, Singer
Khloe Kardashian absolves Woods of homewrecking, not pain
Grace Jones rocks Zendaya show as Valentino gets ovation
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ compromise offered to small theaters
Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for $50 million in defamation suit
50 years after it opened, Alabama music studio plans a party
Nathaniel Taylor, who played Rollo on ‘Sanford and Son’ dies
Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, expected to recover
John Mayer launches foundation focused on veterans
