AP Top Entertainment News at 4:40 p.m. EST 03/03/2019 12:00am By The Associated Press Share

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ stays No. 1, ‘Madea’ a strong 2nd Ian McKellen has apologized for remarks about Spacey, Singer Khloe Kardashian absolves Woods of homewrecking, not pain Grace Jones rocks Zendaya show as…