AP Top Entertainment News at 8:57 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 12:00 am 03/19/2019 12:00am
In end of 20th Century Fox, a new era dawns for Hollywood

Coroner says ‘Young and Restless’ star died of heart disease

Jay-Z, Dead & Co, the Killers to perform at Woodstock 50

Jordan Peele dares everyone to look at the horrors of ‘Us’

After ‘Gotham,’ Ben McKenzie goes from hero to movie bad guy

Now 30, ‘The Little Mermaid’ paved the way for Elsa and Anna

Jeanine Pirro case squeezes Fox News in two directions

Unusual ‘Bachelor’ finale pays off for ABC in ratings race

Nielsen’s top programs for March 11-17

Goodbye console? Google launches game-streaming platform

