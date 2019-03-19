AP Top Entertainment News at 8:57 p.m. EDT

In end of 20th Century Fox, a new era dawns for Hollywood Coroner says ‘Young and Restless’ star died of heart disease Jay-Z, Dead & Co, the Killers to perform at Woodstock 50 Jordan Peele…
In end of 20th Century Fox, a new era dawns for Hollywood
Coroner says ‘Young and Restless’ star died of heart disease
Jay-Z, Dead & Co, the Killers to perform at Woodstock 50
Jordan Peele dares everyone to look at the horrors of ‘Us’
After ‘Gotham,’ Ben McKenzie goes from hero to movie bad guy
Now 30, ‘The Little Mermaid’ paved the way for Elsa and Anna
Jeanine Pirro case squeezes Fox News in two directions
Unusual ‘Bachelor’ finale pays off for ABC in ratings race
Nielsen’s top programs for March 11-17
Goodbye console? Google launches game-streaming platform
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.