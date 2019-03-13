202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:46 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 12:00 am 03/13/2019 12:00am
Share

In success for ‘Captain Marvel,’ a defeat for trolls

Carlson comments signal brawl for advertisers

Coaches and parents in college scheme find jobs in danger

S. Korean police questioning 2 K-pop stars in sex scandals

Attorney: Brothers regret role in alleged Smollett scheme

No body double: Trump blasts #FakeMelania theories

‘He’s shady’: Ringleader in college scandal irritated others

Kelly appears in Chicago court in child support case

Johnny Cash’s cabin is setting for fine Todd Snider album

Alicia Keys memoir ‘More Myself’ coming on November

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!