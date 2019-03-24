AP Top Entertainment News at 9:24 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press March 24, 2019 12:00 am 03/24/2019 12:00am
Get Out! Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ shatters records with $70.3M

Larry Cohen, director of cult horror films, dies at 77

‘Fuller House’ actress gets co-star’s support

Review: DC superhero pic ‘Shazam!’ is a joy…seriously

Media quick to declare Trump as Mueller’s winner

Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert

Cyndi Lauper to bring star power to Vermont commencement

Streisand apologizes for remarks on Michael Jackson accusers

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence whoop it up at NYC gay bar

Gary Clark Jr. is confronting racism with ‘This Land’

