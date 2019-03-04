AP Top Entertainment News at 9:31 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 12:00 am 03/04/2019 12:00am
Luke Perry, heartthrob on ‘90210,’ dies at 52 after stroke

Judge allows preservation of more records in Spacey case

$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in South Carolina

Televisa draws heat for ‘brownface’ Yalitza Aparicio parody

Melania Trump talks up homework with kids on ‘Be Best’ tour

Ziering, Ringwald and Whedon react to death of Luke Perry

Spielberg’s push against Netflix at the Oscars hits a nerve

Immigration documentary’s protagonist faces deportation

Tamron Hall gets a new talk show, announces baby news

Telling stories of gang life, while risking their own

