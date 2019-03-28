202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:32 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 12:00 am 03/28/2019 12:00am
Share

Will Cardi B, under fire for foul past, get past the moment?

The Latest: Prosecutors group blasts Smollett case handling

Ken Burns hits the road to promote new ‘Country Music’ doc

Billboard removes rapper Lil Nas X from country chart

Robert Townsend doc on ‘The 5 Heartbeats’ earns NAACP nod

Smollett saga shook public trust, heightened racial tensions

In acclaimed ‘Diane,’ a film critic goes behind the camera

Dozens of Hollywood celebrities oppose latest abortion bill

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott nervous about rock hall speech

A new ‘Dumbo,’ but creator says themes of the classic remain

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!