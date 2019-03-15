AP Top Entertainment News at 9:59 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 12:00 am 03/15/2019 12:00am
Tyson will return to TV after sex misconduct probe

Netflix will cut ‘Bird Box’ footage months after outcry

James Gunn rehired to direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Judge allows courtroom cameras for trial of R. Kelly

W.S. Merwin, prize-winning poet of nature, dies at 91

Golden Globe Awards to kick off awards season on Jan. 5

How Kelli O’Hara honors her late friend onstage every night

Hold the cake! Fans honor Ginsburg’s birthday with exercise

Recovered de Kooning painting back in the spotlight

Review: Karen O & Danger Mouse bring out best in each other

