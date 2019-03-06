AP Top Entertainment News at 11:39 p.m. EST

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer Lauren Groff’s ‘Florida’ wins $20,000 Story Prize Warner Bros. chair being investigated for sexual misconduct Kelly interview becomes a spotlight moment for Gayle King Helen Hunt,…
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
Lauren Groff’s ‘Florida’ wins $20,000 Story Prize
Warner Bros. chair being investigated for sexual misconduct
Kelly interview becomes a spotlight moment for Gayle King
Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser reunite for ‘Mad About You’ sequel
R. Kelly goes back to jail, takes risks with TV interview
Mario Batali gives up financial stake in all his restaurants
Film Review: Julianne Moore shines in ‘Gloria Bell’
Netflix to make ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ series
Kelsea Ballerini surprised with Grand Ole Opry invitation
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.