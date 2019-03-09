AP Top Entertainment News at 10:11 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press March 9, 2019 12:00 am 03/09/2019 12:00am
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged

R. Kelly: ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

Showtime cancels ‘SMILF’ after reports of on-set misconduct

For Jussie Smollett, 1 story equals 16 felony counts

Della Duck, intrepid space explorer and amputee, comes to TV

Key moments since Jussie Smollett reported Chicago attack

Don’t stop the music: Campaign songs tell candidates’ story

Emoji gods approve skin-tone options for couples of color

Siriano, fresh off Oscar glory, talks ‘Project Runway’

Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, known for ‘Airwolf,’ dies at 73

