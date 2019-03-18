202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:21 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 18, 2019 12:00 am 03/18/2019 12:00am
Share

Warner Bros.’ chief Tsujihara steps down following scandal

Fox News hires Donna Brazile as political contributor

Brooks & Dunn, Ray Stevens to join Country Hall of Fame

Oregon Blockbuster outlasts others to become last on Earth

Meghan McCain fires back at Trump tweets against her father

Country star Kane Brown countersues producer over contract

AP PHOTOS: World’s last Blockbuster a tribute to Gen X past

Tim McGraw, CeCe Winans to perform during NFL Draft

R. Kelly case spotlights abuse of girls in the era of #MeToo

Facebook says service hindered by lack of local news

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!