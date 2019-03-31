AP Top Entertainment News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

Officials say rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed at 33 Herb Ritts photos of Bowie, Madonna, more to be exhibited Live-action ‘Dumbo’ struggles to soar at box office Beyonce, ‘Black Panther’ win at 50th NAACP…
Officials say rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed at 33
Herb Ritts photos of Bowie, Madonna, more to be exhibited
Live-action ‘Dumbo’ struggles to soar at box office
Beyonce, ‘Black Panther’ win at 50th NAACP Image Awards
New Mexico filmmaker examines the children of prison inmates
Stones postpone tour as Jagger receives medical treatment
Angelina Jolie: Fighting for women and justice are crucial
Jonathan McReynolds wins big at Stellar Gospel Music Awards
US man charged with trying to steal item from Auschwitz
Tulsa museum to feature musician Bob Dylan’s paintings
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.