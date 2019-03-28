ABC’s Jonathan Karl writing book on covering Trump

202
By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 1:13 pm 03/28/2019 01:13pm
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News’ Jonathan Karl is the latest White House reporter planning a book about covering the Trump administration.

Publisher Dutton announced Thursday that Karl’s “Front Row at the Trump Show” will come out next year. According to Dutton, the book will be a “behind-the-scenes” story of a White House that has “declared war on the press.” Like many of his peers, Karl has clashed with Trump, who once lashed out at him for his alleged “one-sided reporting.”

Other White House journalists with book deals include CNN’s Jim Acosta and The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

Entertainment News Government News
