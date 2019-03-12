A new whole new world: Disney conjures a trailer for its live-action ‘Aladdin’

Over, sideways and under, the first full trailer of Disney's live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin debuted as as an exclusive world premiere on Good Morning America Tuesday.

(LOS ANGELES) — Over, sideways and under, the first full trailer of Disney’s live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin is finally here.

The preview debuted as as an exclusive world premiere on Good Morning America Tuesday.

The film promises to be a visual spectacle, giving us a viscerally vivid depiction of the world we thought we knew in 1992, when we were first introduced to this unforgettable cast of characters.

Mena Massoud stars as Prince Ali, joined by Naomi Scott as the fierce and unstoppable Princess Jasmine, alongside Will Smith as Genie and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

The trailer opens with a dramatic parkour chase filled with twists and turns through the streets of Agrabah. Time and space seem to halt as our favorite street rat unknowingly meets Princess Jasmine for the very first time.

We’re introduced to a villain who, it’s clear, doesn’t make his real intentions known to our hero. And, of course, we find a genie, who may be the key to everyone’s futures.

Shot in both London and Jordan, the film adaption will also include new recordings of the movie’s original songs written by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, plus two new songs written by Menken and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the songs for La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen.

The original animated film grossed more than $502 million at the global box office when it premiered in 1992, leading to successful stage productions on Broadway and abroad as well as a North American touring company.

Disney’s live-action adaption of Aladdin opens in U.S. theaters nationwide on May 24.

Disney in the parent company of ABC News.

