The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 17, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher : iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 –…

iBook charts for week ending February 17, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

3. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Wedding Guest by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618508 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly – 9781101883068 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

7. Luck of the Devil by Meghan March – No ISBN Available – (Meghan March LLC)

8. Darkest Fear by Harlan Coben – 9780307483584 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Connections in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250201584 – (St. Martin’s Press)

10. After by Anna Todd – 9781476792545 – (Gallery Books)

____

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.