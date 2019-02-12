202
The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 2:47 pm 02/12/2019 02:47pm
iBook charts for week ending February 10, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Connections in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250201584 – (St. Martin’s Press)

3. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

4. The Wedding Guest by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618508 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Persuader by Lee Child – 9780440333869 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The German Girl by Armando Lucas Correa – 9781501121241 – (Atria Books)

8. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

9. Mercy by Jodi Picoult – 9781101549537 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250133748 – (St. Martin’s Press)

____

