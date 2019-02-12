The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 10, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher : iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 –…
iBook charts for week ending February 10, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. Connections in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250201584 – (St. Martin’s Press)
3. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)
4. The Wedding Guest by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618508 – (Random House Publishing Group)
5. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)
6. Persuader by Lee Child – 9780440333869 – (Random House Publishing Group)
7. The German Girl by Armando Lucas Correa – 9781501121241 – (Atria Books)
8. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)
9. Mercy by Jodi Picoult – 9781101549537 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250133748 – (St. Martin’s Press)
____
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.