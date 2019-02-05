The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending February 1: Fiction 1. Killer by Nature: An Audible Original Drama by Jan Smith, narrated by Angela Griffin, Robert James-Collier, Katherine Kelly, Will Mellor & Thomas Turgoose (Audible Studios) 2.…

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending February 1:

Fiction

1. Killer by Nature: An Audible Original Drama by Jan Smith, narrated by Angela Griffin, Robert James-Collier, Katherine Kelly, Will Mellor & Thomas Turgoose (Audible Studios)

2. Lucky Suit by Lauren Blakely, narrated by Zachary Webber & Andi Arndt (Audible Studios)

3. Sovereign by Jeff Hirsch, narrated by Jesse Einstein (Audible Studios)

4. The Man on the Mountaintop: An Audible Original Drama by Susan Trott & Libby Spurrier, narrated by Stanley Tucci, Toby Jones, Clare Corbett, Rachel Atkins, Jeff Harding & David Thorpe (Audible Studios)

5. Dodge & Twist: An Audible Original Drama by Tony Lee, narrated by Matt Lucas, Stephen Mangan, Michael Socha & Kara Tointon (Audible Studios)

6. Atomic Marriage by Curtis Sittenfeld, narrated by Diane Lane (Audible Studios)

7. Mala by Melinda Lopez, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

8. Harry Clarke: With Bonus Performance: Lillian by David Cale, narrated by Billy Crudup and the author (Audible Studios)

9. Never Never by James Patterson & Candice Fox, narrated by Federay Holmes (Hachette Audio)

10. The Spies That Bind: A Gallagher Girls Prequel by Ally Carter, narrated by Rebecca Soler (Audible Studios)

Nonfiction

1. Folsom Untold: The Strange True Story of Johnny Cash’s Greatest Album: An Audible Original Drama by Danny Robins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Power Moves: Lessons from Davos by Adam Grant, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. 21 Days of Meditation by Aaptiv, narrated by Jess Ray (Aaptiv)

5. The Last Days of August by Jon Ronson, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

6. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by the author & Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)

8. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

9. Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It by Chris Voss, narrated by Michael Kramer (HarperAudio)

10. Sleep Better by Aaptiv, narrated by Jade Alexis (Aaptiv)

