Not water under the bridge: The “Fiji Water Girl” is suing Fiji Water

Kelleth Cuthbert, the face that launched a thousand memes thanks to her expert Golden Globes red carpet photobombing, is suing the company that put her there in the first place: Fiji Water.

(LOS ANGELES) — Kelleth Cuthbert, the face that launched a thousand memes thanks to her expert Golden Globes red carpet photobombing, is suing the company that put her there in the first place: Fiji Water.

According to Deadline, the so-called “Fiji Water Girl” — who was born Kelly Steinbach — has filed a lawsuit against the spring water seller and its parent, The Wonderful Company, claiming they manufactured photobomb-ready cardboard stand-ups of her for use in stores without permission to use her image.

The model’s suit claims Fiji “pressured Steinbach into video recording a fake signing of a fake document to simulate Steinbach signing on as a Fiji Water Ambassador.” She claims the papers were not a legally binding agreement.

Cuthbert is asking for the cut-outs to be discontinued, and to be compensated for their use.

In response, Fiji tells ABC Radio, “This lawsuit is frivolous and entirely without merit. After the Golden Globes social media moment, we negotiated a generous agreement with Ms. Cuthbert that she blatantly violated. We are confident that we will prevail in court. Throughout our history, we have had a sterling reputation working with talent.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.