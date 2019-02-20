Chef José Andrés, Serena Williams among latest-announced Oscar presenters

These newly announced presenters will introduce the eight Best Picture nominees at Sunday night's awards ceremony.

(LOS ANGELES) — D.C. chef José Andrés, Oscar winner Barbra Streisand, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, tennis legend Serena Williams and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis have just been added to the latest batch of celebrity presenters at the 91st Oscars telecast.

The new batch also includes former “Saturday Night Live” star Dana Carvey and his “Wayne’s World” co-star Mike Myers, recording artist and “Girls Trip” star Queen Latifah, and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s” Diego Luna.

These newly announced presenters will introduce one of the eight Best Picture nominees — so you can try to guess who will do each one.

For example, since Mike Myers is in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Wayne’s World” helped repopularize the Queen song of the same name, it’s a good bet that he and Carvey will present that movie.

And, since Streisand starred in a previous iteration of “A Star Is Born,” it’s likely she’ll be presenting that one.

Previously announced presenters include Helen Mirren, Michael B. Jordan, Tyler Perry, Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Amy Poehler, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.

The 91st Academy Awards — without a host this year — air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

WTOP’s Teta Alim contributed to this report.