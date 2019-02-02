202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 7:43 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 2, 2019 12:00 am 02/02/2019 12:00am
Share

No relaxation for PBS with Democratic House takeover

Cardi B declined Super Bowl halftime with ‘mixed feelings’

Parents of 2 Parkland victims want Pulitzer for local paper

Gates hopes to enlighten Americans about Reconstruction

Rami Malek: Working with Bryan Singer was ‘not pleasant’

Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, charged with battery

Basking in an Oscar nod, Richard E. Grant recalls ‘Withnail’

‘Empire’ actor says account of attack has been consistent

Meghan puts notes on bananas sent to needy women in Britain

Film details new research on evolution of whales, elephants

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500