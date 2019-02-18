202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:04 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 12:00 am 02/18/2019 12:00am
Share

No plan for Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday

Lisa Borders steps down as head of Time’s Up organization

First-ever ‘Jeopardy!” team contest draws top champions

‘Alita’ leads a slow Presidents Day box office weekend

Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged

Venezuela’s Maduro to throw concert rivaling Richard Branson

French judge refuses to block Catholic sex scandal movie

Nadav Lapid’s ‘Synonyms’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Fest

In France, the Force is strong with lightsaber dueling

Christopher Kane celebrates sensuality in London show

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!