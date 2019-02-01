202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:41 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 12:00 am 02/01/2019 12:00am
Share

Cardi B declined Super Bowl halftime with ‘mixed feelings’

Charley Pride is in the spotlight with upcoming TV specials

Basking in an Oscar nod, Richard E. Grant recalls ‘Withnail’

‘Empire’ actor says account of attack has been consistent

Film details new research on evolution of whales, elephants

Country singer Charley Pride focus of 2 PBS projects

Open the vaults: Unpublished Salinger work to be released

What’s the Greenprint? Ask Beyonce

Game break: 10 Super Bowl ads to watch Sunday

Review: Paul Webb is vulnerable Rustin Man on ‘Drift Code’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500