AP Top Entertainment News at 7:10 p.m. EST

Arbitrator orders Fox to pay $179M in “Bones” profit dispute What will cut through media noise with Cohen testimony? ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast reunites, ‘irreverence’ in store Broadcasters aren’t succumbing to Netflix era Jimmie Allen…
Arbitrator orders Fox to pay $179M in “Bones” profit dispute
What will cut through media noise with Cohen testimony?
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast reunites, ‘irreverence’ in store
Broadcasters aren’t succumbing to Netflix era
Jimmie Allen is a reflection of a new country music world
Michael Jackson’s brothers say accusers’ film neglects facts
Booker Prize for fiction secures new financial backer
Review: In ‘Apollo 11,’ the thrill of landing on the moon
Correction: Oscars-The Latest story
Winfrey to interview Jackson accusers in post-film special
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.