AP Top Entertainment News at 7:10 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 27, 2019 12:00 am 02/27/2019 12:00am
Arbitrator orders Fox to pay $179M in “Bones” profit dispute

What will cut through media noise with Cohen testimony?

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast reunites, ‘irreverence’ in store

Broadcasters aren’t succumbing to Netflix era

Jimmie Allen is a reflection of a new country music world

Michael Jackson’s brothers say accusers’ film neglects facts

Booker Prize for fiction secures new financial backer

Review: In ‘Apollo 11,’ the thrill of landing on the moon

Correction: Oscars-The Latest story

Winfrey to interview Jackson accusers in post-film special

