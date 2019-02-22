AP Top Entertainment News at 11:59 p.m. EST

R. Kelly arrested, charged in Chicago with sexual abuse A bumpy road to the Oscars could end in triumph for Netflix Case against R. Kelly may be stronger this time R. Kelly’s European concerts in…
R. Kelly arrested, charged in Chicago with sexual abuse
A bumpy road to the Oscars could end in triumph for Netflix
Case against R. Kelly may be stronger this time
R. Kelly’s European concerts in doubt after new charges
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ makers, others react to charges
A look at allegations over the years against singer R. Kelly
‘Empire’ producers cut Smollett from season’s last episodes
Kim, Trump impersonators draw ire of Vietnam’s authorities
‘American Pie’ singer objects to coverage of ex’s exhibit
The Latest: Kelly lawyer: New charge may be from old case
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.