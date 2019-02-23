AP Top Entertainment News at 10:47 p.m. EST

Oscars: Stars and stand-ins rehearse for the big show ‘Beale Street’ tops Spirit Awards, Close wins best actress Prosecutors paint dark portrait of manipulative R. Kelly Stanley Donen, director of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies…
Oscars: Stars and stand-ins rehearse for the big show
‘Beale Street’ tops Spirit Awards, Close wins best actress
Prosecutors paint dark portrait of manipulative R. Kelly
Stanley Donen, director of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies at 94
Indictments against R. Kelly list 4 victims
A bumpy road to the Oscars could end in triumph for Netflix
Domestic workers gather to celebrate ‘Roma’ and the Oscars
US Latinas rally around ‘Roma’ actress Yalitza Aparicio
The Latest: Avenatti: Notion victims are lying ‘outrageous’
Prince Harry, wife Meghan in Morocco on official visit
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.