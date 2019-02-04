AP Top Entertainment News at 11:42 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press February 4, 2019
Michelle Williams returns to TV in ‘Fosse/Verdon’ series

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

South Korean women begin to resist intense beauty pressure

Vegas artist sues Ariana Grande over ‘God is a Woman’ image

AARP film awards for grown-ups honor Shirley MacLaine

FX chief says Netflix exaggerates viewership numbers

At Oscar nominees luncheon, a pitch for brevity

Ginsburg makes 1st public appearance since cancer surgery

Adam Levine’s Super Bowl nipple reveal prompts backlash

Lawyers: 21 Savage is being wrongly held by US immigration

Entertainment News
