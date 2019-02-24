AP Top Entertainment News at 11:57 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press February 24, 2019 12:00 am 02/24/2019 12:00am
In an upset, ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Oscars

The Latest: ‘Green Book’ win prompts disgust from Spike Lee

Close but it’s Olivia Colman for best actress at Oscars

Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Spike Lee wins first competitive Oscar for KKK movie

Mahershala Ali takes supporting actor Oscar for ‘Green Book’

Regina King wins Oscar for ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

‘Black Panther’ makes Oscar history twice for diversity

‘Free Solo’ wins the Oscar for best documentary feature

Regina King stuns in white and Glenn Close dons queenly gold

