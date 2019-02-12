202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:35 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 12:00 am 02/12/2019 12:00am
Share

Smollett says he redacted phone files to protect privacy

Lawyer: Rapper 21 Savage granted immigration bond

Young Thug almost didn’t win Grammy for song of the year

WH press group condemns attack on cameraman at Trump rally

Naeem Khan gets a boost from a trio of ’70s Halston muses

Win or lose at the Oscars, Glenn Close is loving the moment

Trump says he wasn’t aware of tabloid’s Bezos investigation

Gucci creative head breaks silence over ‘blackface’ sweater

Review: ‘Never Look Away’ is an absorbing, exhausting ride

Christian Cowan brings London club vibe to New York runway

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500