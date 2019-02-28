AP Top Entertainment News at 9:32 p.m. EST

HBO CEO Plepler exits in wake of AT&T acquisition Andre Previn, Oscar-winning composer, has died at 89 Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm Why small US theaters have canceled ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ City…
HBO CEO Plepler exits in wake of AT&T acquisition
Andre Previn, Oscar-winning composer, has died at 89
Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm
Why small US theaters have canceled ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
City Ballet names its #MeToo-era leaders: a man-woman team
Young adult novel pulled amid online criticisms
Lady Gaga: Bradley Cooper duet was acting, not love
New Disney area to immerse parkgoers in a Star Wars story
Publicist: Luke Perry hospitalized and ‘under observation’
Gray Television hires Van Susteren for local stations
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.