AP Top Entertainment News at 9:32 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 12:00 am 02/28/2019 12:00am
HBO CEO Plepler exits in wake of AT&T acquisition

Andre Previn, Oscar-winning composer, has died at 89

Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm

Why small US theaters have canceled ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

City Ballet names its #MeToo-era leaders: a man-woman team

Young adult novel pulled amid online criticisms

Lady Gaga: Bradley Cooper duet was acting, not love

New Disney area to immerse parkgoers in a Star Wars story

Publicist: Luke Perry hospitalized and ‘under observation’

Gray Television hires Van Susteren for local stations

