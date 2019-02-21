AP Top Entertainment News at 11:46 p.m. EST

Case against Jussie Smollett resembles detailed movie script Oscars producers say the show is in ‘good shape’ for Sunday Emotional ceremony honors Hall, Stenberg, Layne and Lewis The Latest: Lawyer call Smollett man of character,…
Case against Jussie Smollett resembles detailed movie script
Oscars producers say the show is in ‘good shape’ for Sunday
Emotional ceremony honors Hall, Stenberg, Layne and Lewis
The Latest: Lawyer call Smollett man of character, integrity
AP Source: Kendrick Lamar, SZA not performing at Oscars
Fendi honors Lagerfeld and fashion’s ‘longest love story’
A look at why brothers in alleged hoax appear off the hook
Correction: Oscars-Untelevised Categories story
2 women accuse R. Kelly of sexual misconduct in 1990s
Prosecutors: Smollett paid brothers $3,500 for staged attack
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.