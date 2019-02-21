AP Top Entertainment News at 11:46 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 12:00 am 02/21/2019 12:00am
Case against Jussie Smollett resembles detailed movie script

Oscars producers say the show is in ‘good shape’ for Sunday

Emotional ceremony honors Hall, Stenberg, Layne and Lewis

The Latest: Lawyer call Smollett man of character, integrity

AP Source: Kendrick Lamar, SZA not performing at Oscars

Fendi honors Lagerfeld and fashion’s ‘longest love story’

A look at why brothers in alleged hoax appear off the hook

Correction: Oscars-Untelevised Categories story

2 women accuse R. Kelly of sexual misconduct in 1990s

Prosecutors: Smollett paid brothers $3,500 for staged attack

Entertainment News
