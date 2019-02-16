202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:41 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 16, 2019 12:00 am 02/16/2019 12:00am
Share

Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has ‘shifted’

Nadav Lapid’s ‘Synonyms’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Fest

Women filmmakers have record showing at Berlin Film Festival

Checks, tie-dye, baby dolls: It’s all at London Fashion Week

Key moments in actor Jussie Smollett’s Chicago attack

Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars

Regina is already a King, but what about president?

Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, star of ‘Downfall,’ dies at 77

Country star Miranda Lambert reveals secret marriage

APNewsBreak: Allred contacted authorities about R Kelly tape

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500