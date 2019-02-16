AP Top Entertainment News at 10:41 p.m. EST

Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has ‘shifted’ Nadav Lapid’s ‘Synonyms’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Fest Women filmmakers have record showing at Berlin Film Festival Checks, tie-dye, baby dolls: It’s all at London…
Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has ‘shifted’
Nadav Lapid’s ‘Synonyms’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Fest
Women filmmakers have record showing at Berlin Film Festival
Checks, tie-dye, baby dolls: It’s all at London Fashion Week
Key moments in actor Jussie Smollett’s Chicago attack
Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars
Regina is already a King, but what about president?
Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, star of ‘Downfall,’ dies at 77
Country star Miranda Lambert reveals secret marriage
APNewsBreak: Allred contacted authorities about R Kelly tape
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.