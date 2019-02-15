AP Top Entertainment News at 11:12 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 12:00 am 02/15/2019 12:00am
Chicago police release 2 men questioned in Smollett case

Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars

Regina is already a King, but what about president?

Fashion world descends on London for fashion week shows

APNewsBreak: Allred contacted authorities about R Kelly tape

21 Savage ‘wasn’t hiding’ being British, feared deportation

Tichina Arnold finds a new sitcom home in ‘The Neighborhood’

Review: Tedeschi Trucks Band’s ‘Signs’ is inspirational

Ex-FBI official recounts discussion about 25th Amendment

Review: Robert Ellis switches to keys on ‘Texas Piano Man’

