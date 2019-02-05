AP Top Entertainment News at 10:30 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 12:00 am 02/05/2019 12:00am
Eva Longoria a triple threat with ABC series ‘Grand Hotel’

Marcia Clark tells familiar tale in new show ‘The Fix’

Eva Longoria works in front, behind camera on ‘Grand Hotel’

Man who broke into Taylor Swift’s home gets 6 months in jail

R. Kelly plans tour for Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand

ABC executive sees silver lining in Oscars flap: interest

He said, she said: AP writers predict 2019 Grammy winners

21 Savage’s English origins stun fans of the Atlanta rapper

Red carpet nixed after Liam Neeson reveals racist thoughts

South Korean women begin to resist intense beauty pressure

