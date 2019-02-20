202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:42 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 12:00 am 02/20/2019 12:00am
Share

‘Empire’ actor charged with making false police report

The Latest: Smollett’s lawyers vow ‘aggressive defense’

Brothers in Smollett case are bodybuilders, aspiring actors

What will win best picture? It’s a maddeningly close race

Gwyneth Paltrow: Skier sued me to exploit my fame, wealth

Oscars: A record year for women, but is it progress?

Lawyer likens R. Kelly to Beethoven to explain studio move

Andrew McCabe, franchise shows give CBS weekly ratings win

Nielsen’s top programs for Feb. 11-17

Amal Clooney among the gang at Meghan Markle’s baby shower

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!