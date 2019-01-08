202.5
Watch now: Marvel drops surprise ‘Captain Marvel’ “special look” footage

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio January 8, 2019 11:00 am 01/08/2019 11:00am
Marvel Studios

(LOS ANGELES) — We got our second trailer just one month ago.  Now Marvel’s treated us to a surprise “special look” at Captain Marvel.

The mini-trailer gives us even more glimpses of the superhero star’s powers and also plays up the relationship between Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and Nick Fury, played as always by Samuel L. Jackson, who’s impressively age-regressed thanks to digital magic.

“Grunge is a good look for you” Fury comments in the ’90s-set movie, when Danvers shows up in a black leather jacket and vintage Nine Inch Nails t-shirt. Not long after that, she impresses Fury by blowing up a jukebox with a “photon blast” from her fist, insisting she’s not a bad guy because apparently bad guys can’t do that.

There’s also more footage of Jude Law’s character, Walter Lawson/Mar-Vell, though whether he’s ultimately a good guy or bad remains to be seen.

Captain Marvel, also starring Clark Gregg, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou and Gemma Chan, opens nationally March 8.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

