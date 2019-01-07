202.5
Home » Entertainment News » Top court won't hear…

Top court won’t hear de Havilland’s case about TV miniseries

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 4:01 pm 01/07/2019 04:01pm
Share
U.S. actress Olivia de Havilland poses during an Associated Press interview, in Paris, Saturday, June 18, 2016. She may be losing her sight and hearing, but the mind of the indomitable actress Olivia de Havilland, who turns 100 Friday, July 1, 2016 remains as sharp as a tack. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to revive a lawsuit by Olivia de Havilland over the FX Networks miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan,” which centered on the rivalry between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

The high court on Monday said it would not take the actress’s case. That means a California appeals court’s decision throwing out the lawsuit stands. The appeals court unanimously ruled in 2018 that California law and the First Amendment required the lawsuit’s dismissal.

The 102-year-old de Havilland had objected to her depiction on the eight-part miniseries. She said her likeness was illegally used and her character, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, came across as a vulgar gossipmonger.

As is its usual practice, the Supreme Court did not say anything about the case in declining to hear it.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Local News Supreme Court News TV News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500