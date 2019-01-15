The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending January 13, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher : iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 –…

iBook charts for week ending January 13, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

3. The Silent Wife by A. S. A. Harrison – 9781101608067 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250133748 – (St. Martin’s Press)

5. No Second Chance by Harlan Coben – 9781101133996 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Daughter of War by Brad Taylor – 9781101984857 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Bird Box by Josh Malerman – 9780062259677 – (Ecco)

9. Turning Point by Danielle Steel – 9780399179365 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins – 9781544512266 – (Lioncrest Publishing)

