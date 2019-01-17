202
Home » Entertainment News » Mitchell Zuckoff is writing…

Mitchell Zuckoff is writing book about 9-11 terror attacks

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 7:45 am 01/17/2019 07:45am
Share
This cover image released by HarperCollins shows "Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11," by best-selling author and former Boston Globe reporter Mitchell Zuckoff. In his new book, out April 30, Zuckoff combines numerous individual stories into a comprehensive minute by minute account. (HarperCollins via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A best-selling author and former Boston Globe reporter is completing a project about the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Mitchell Zuckoff’s “Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11” will be released April 30, HarperCollins Publishing announced Thursday. Zuckoff wrote about the 2001 attacks for the Globe. For his new book, he has combined numerous individual stories into what the publisher is calling a comprehensive and minute-by-minute account.

Zuckoff’s previous books include “Thirteen Hours” and “Frozen in Time.” He is currently a journalism professor at Boston University. His work also has appeared in The New Yorker and The New York Times.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500