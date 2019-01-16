202
Home » Entertainment News » Jarrett memoir excerpted in…

Jarrett memoir excerpted in free online compilation

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 10:58 am 01/16/2019 10:58am
Share
This combination of book cover images released by Publishers Lunch shows "Buzz Books: Young Adult Spring/Summer," includes new fiction from best-seller Mary Weber and debut author Crystal Smith, left, and "Buzz Books 2019: Spring/Summer" which includes new fiction by Nell Zink and T.C. Boyle, a memoir by musician Moby and the first novel by poet Ocean Vuong. (Publishers Lunch via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett’s memoir and a new novel by acclaimed author Karl Marlantes are among dozens of upcoming works excerpted in a free online compilation.

Jarrett’s “Finding My Voice” recalls her time as one of President Barack Obama’s most trusted advisers. Marlantes, known for his Vietnam War novel “Matterhorn,” tells of a Finnish family’s emigration to the U.S. in “Deep River.”

“Buzz Books 2019: Spring/Summer” also includes material from new fiction by Nell Zink and T.C. Boyle, from a memoir by musician Moby and the first novel by poet Ocean Vuong.

A separate compilation, “Buzz Books: Young Adult Spring/Summer,” includes new fiction from best-seller Mary Weber and debut author Crystal Smith.

Released Wednesday by industry newsletter publishersmarketplace.com, both books can be downloaded from Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and other online sellers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500