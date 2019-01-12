AP Top Entertainment News at 11:44 p.m. EST

Shirley Boone, wife of Pat Boone and philanthropist, dies 2019 Songwriters Hall class: Missy, Cat Stevens, John Prine NBC News, Megyn Kelly reach separation agreement Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R.…
Shirley Boone, wife of Pat Boone and philanthropist, dies
2019 Songwriters Hall class: Missy, Cat Stevens, John Prine
NBC News, Megyn Kelly reach separation agreement
Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly
To ovations, Hamilton’s star reprises role in Puerto Rico
Versace offers daring masculinity; Dolce&Gabbana go elegant
Bulgaria’s oldest city honored as European culture capital
TV station backs off accusation that CNN played politics
‘Roma’ actresses drew on personal lives for inspiration
’90 Day Fiance’ figure accused of attacking husband in Vegas
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.